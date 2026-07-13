Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,007 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in HP were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 188,787 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in HP by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,635 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HP by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,151 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 131,446 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 96,546 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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