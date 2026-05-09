Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 19,965 RTX Corporation $RTX

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. RTX comprises about 0.8% of Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RTX by 27.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RTX by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.21 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $126.03 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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