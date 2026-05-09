Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Up 2.2%

GLW opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $198.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,572. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Research raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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