Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,437 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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