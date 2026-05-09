Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $1.68 Million in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,018 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 209.6% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $421.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 2.7%

DPZ stock opened at $323.48 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $321.27 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $373.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.96.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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