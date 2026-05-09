Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $2.88 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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