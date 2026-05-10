Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $3.37 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $948.01 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $943.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $990.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $892.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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