Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,479 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.59.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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