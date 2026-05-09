Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,257 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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