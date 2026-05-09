Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,680 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Article Title

McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Article Title

Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish ratings even as they trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence that McDonald’s can keep gaining share and recover if consumer demand stabilizes. Article Title

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.40. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $274.83 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 395.08% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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