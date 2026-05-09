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Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,507 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV opened a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter, buying 1,507 shares valued at about $926,000.
  • Several other hedge funds also increased or initiated holdings in QQQ, and 44.58% of the ETF is now owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • QQQ shares rose 2.3% and recently traded near their 52-week high of $711.23, while the ETF also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $710.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $486.20 and a 1-year high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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