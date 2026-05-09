Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,089 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LMT opened at $506.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $608.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $628.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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