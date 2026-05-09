Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,566 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $419.85 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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