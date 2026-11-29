Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 66,539 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Investors following META have been watching these news items:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $945.00 target price (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $687.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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