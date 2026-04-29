Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,273,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.23%.

More Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,444 shares of company stock worth $20,665,049. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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