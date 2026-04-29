Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here