Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,506 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised/clear FY guidance — Thermo Fisher reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $11.01B (+6% YoY) and an EPS beat, with FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $24.64–$25.12 (analyst consensus ~$24.83). The results reinforce underlying profitability and give investors a forward earnings framework. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised/clear FY guidance — Thermo Fisher reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $11.01B (+6% YoY) and an EPS beat, with FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $24.64–$25.12 (analyst consensus ~$24.83). The results reinforce underlying profitability and give investors a forward earnings framework. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment in bioprocessing capacity — Thermo Fisher opened a flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, MA to accelerate biologics process development and scale-up, which supports higher-growth bioprocess/biologics end markets. This aligns with management’s focus on life-science tools and biologics services that command premium growth and margins. Read More.

Investment in bioprocessing capacity — Thermo Fisher opened a flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, MA to accelerate biologics process development and scale-up, which supports higher-growth bioprocess/biologics end markets. This aligns with management’s focus on life-science tools and biologics services that command premium growth and margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor Day scheduled for May 20 — Management will host Investor Day in NYC, giving investors an opportunity to get more detail on strategy, portfolio priorities, and medium-term targets; this event could catalyze forward guidance or strategic disclosures. Read More.

Investor Day scheduled for May 20 — Management will host Investor Day in NYC, giving investors an opportunity to get more detail on strategy, portfolio priorities, and medium-term targets; this event could catalyze forward guidance or strategic disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: “Buys into Astorg” mention — A report suggests some form of financial or strategic tie between Thermo Fisher and Astorg around the microbiology transaction; details are sparse, so investors should treat this as informational until clarified. Read More.

“Buys into Astorg” mention — A report suggests some form of financial or strategic tie between Thermo Fisher and Astorg around the microbiology transaction; details are sparse, so investors should treat this as informational until clarified. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sale of microbiology business to Astorg (~$1.075–1.08B) — Thermo Fisher agreed to sell its microbiology/IVD-related unit to private equity firm Astorg for roughly $1.075–$1.08B (including a $50M seller note). The unit generated roughly $645M revenue in 2025. Market takes are mixed: proceeds and sharper portfolio focus are positives, but the multiple implied by the sale and the move away from certain IVD exposures could worry investors who favor recurring diagnostic revenues. Astorg plans to accelerate growth (including M&A) for the spun-off business. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $623.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

TMO stock opened at $470.75 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $497.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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