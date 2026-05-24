Lind Value II ApS Has $42.23 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Lind Value II ApS raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,270 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 13.6% of Lind Value II ApS's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lind Value II ApS owned about 0.74% of Arrow Electronics worth $42,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 849.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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