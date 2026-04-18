Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $521.60.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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