Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 9,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,031 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $180,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $22,197,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $521.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LIN opened at $498.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here