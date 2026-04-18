Linde PLC $LIN Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $459,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $97,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $521.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $492.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $491.81 and its 200-day moving average is $453.76. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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