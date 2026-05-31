Linde PLC $LIN Stock Position Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 961.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Linde were worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $459,570,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $497.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $501.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.31. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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