Lineage, Inc. $LINE Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 445,994 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Lineage worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lineage by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 13,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 113,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,375. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lineage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $41.00 price objective on Lineage in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lineage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Lineage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $43.28.

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Lineage Trading Up 2.1%

Lineage stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 0.61. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a positive change from Lineage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -343.55%.

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Further Reading

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