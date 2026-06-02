Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $887.08 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Lingotto Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,422,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,022 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 15.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 2.48% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $887,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,555. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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