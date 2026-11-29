Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,940 shares of the company's stock after selling 431,819 shares during the quarter. Liquidia comprises 1.3% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Liquidia worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,165 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,581 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $68,283.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 164,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,369.32. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $29,714.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 177,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,656,248.11. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 358,232 shares of company stock worth $10,599,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $57.93 on Friday. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($3.60). The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.18 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a positive return on equity of 264.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 314.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.23.

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About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company based in Morrisville, North Carolina. It develops medicines for people with serious diseases, with a focus on pulmonary vascular conditions. Its product YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil. In the United States, it is approved to improve exercise ability in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Liquidia also applies its PRINT particle-engineering technology to drug development.

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