Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $302.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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