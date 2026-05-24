Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,740 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 276,501 shares of the company's stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 88,464 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 183.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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