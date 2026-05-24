Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $7.53 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,100 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.93 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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