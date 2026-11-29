State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 797,250 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of Lithia Motors worth $219,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $696,482,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $66,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $63,015,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,718,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,371,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Stacy Congdon sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.73, for a total value of $27,804.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,679. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $303.50 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.78 and a 52-week high of $439.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $409.00 to $386.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc., which also operates under the Lithia & Driveway name, is an automotive retailer that sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs through a network of dealerships and digital channels. Its online platform, Driveway, supports vehicle shopping and related services. The company's services also include vehicle financing, maintenance and repair, parts sales, and related protection products. Lithia serves customers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1946 as a single dealership in Ashland, Oregon, Lithia has grown through dealership acquisitions and expansion.

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