Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,575,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,022,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $472.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.16 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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