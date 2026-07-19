Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Stock Position Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $397.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $500.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here