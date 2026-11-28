Avantyr Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,527 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 5.3% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.59% of Littelfuse worth $171,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,821,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $185,057,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $146,471,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $134,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,306,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.57, for a total transaction of $604,023.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,570.40. This trade represents a 24.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Freedom Capital began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $471.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $457.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $379.79 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.60 and a 1 year high of $500.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day moving average is $405.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $795.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Littelfuse's revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently 262.30%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. is a technology manufacturer specializing in products that help protect, control and sense electrical energy. Founded in 1927, the company has expanded from its early focus on circuit protection into a broader portfolio serving a range of industries. Its products include fuses and other circuit-protection components, power semiconductors, relays, switches and sensors. These products are used in applications across the automotive, industrial and electronics markets, including vehicles, equipment and electronic systems.

Further Reading

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