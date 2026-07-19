Little House Capital LLC Invests $2.10 Million in ATI Inc. $ATI

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $185.77 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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