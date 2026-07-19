Little House Capital LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,019 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $531,294,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,042,321,000 after buying an additional 1,131,172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allstate by 1,766.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,641,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ALL opened at $249.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $257.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $240.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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