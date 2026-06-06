Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $7.92 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 4.1% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,163,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,431 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,710 shares of the company's stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:FND opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

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