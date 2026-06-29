Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,114 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ORCL opened at $148.68 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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