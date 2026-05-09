LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,458 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of LivaNova worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,559,000 after purchasing an additional 544,033 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LivaNova by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LivaNova by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,201,000 after purchasing an additional 478,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.22.

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LivaNova Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $71.86 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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