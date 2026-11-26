Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,483 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $78,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $626,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,283,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,496,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,009,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,475,469.50. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 195,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $35,405,485.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,188,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $758,183,872.01. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,248 shares of company stock valued at $54,143,149. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $189.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment company that promotes concerts and festivals, operates music venues, and provides ticketing services through Ticketmaster. It also sells sponsorships and advertising connected to its events and venues. The company serves artists, fans, venues, and event organizers in markets around the world. Its activities span concert promotion, ticket sales, venue operations, and related services that support live events. Live Nation Entertainment was formed in 2010 through the merger of concert promoter Live Nation and ticketing company Ticketmaster.

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