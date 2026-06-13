Livet Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Livet Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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