Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS - Free Report) by 20,071.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,200 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.42% of Watts Water Technologies worth $40,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $679,357.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,697,863. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.63, for a total value of $123,232.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,668.82. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.77 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Watts Water Technologies's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Watts Water Technologies's payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Watts Water Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $414.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $340.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company's product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

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