Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Tesla were worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

TSLA stock opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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