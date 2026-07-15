Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $526.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.82. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,960,240.32. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total value of $5,091,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $21,714,562.87. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 593,543 shares of company stock worth $333,134,813. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

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