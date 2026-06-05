Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,794 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

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Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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