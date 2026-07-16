Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in AutoZone were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,885 shares of the company's stock worth $89,600,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company's stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,970.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,421.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,928.11 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Mizuho dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,020.00 to $3,605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4,040.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AutoZone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AutoZone wasn't on the list.

While AutoZone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here