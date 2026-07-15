Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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