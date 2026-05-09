LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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