Lmcg Investments LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,466 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Finivi Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $221.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $237.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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