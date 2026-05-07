Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,349 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896,229 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $205,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

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Agree Realty Trading Up 0.8%

Agree Realty stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The company had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Agree Realty's previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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