Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.10. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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