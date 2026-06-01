LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,271 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,728 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 751,550 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $204,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,884 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,212,000. Blalock Williams LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 610,554 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $165,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.43 and a 200-day moving average of $270.06. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $315.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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